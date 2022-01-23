Sharks hold out for the win in URC try fest against Lions

The Lions' United Rugby Championship (URC) homecoming ended in defeat at the hands of the rampant Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

In SA's long-awaited return to the URC after match postponements threw the playing roster into disarray, the Lions and the Sharks served up a try festival in front of a small but vocal crowd.

It was the Sharks who held on at the end to win 47-37.

In a free-flowing match in which both sides placed the accent on attack, it was the visitors who showed just enough composure against opponents who contested gamely throughout.

The Sharks, who led 27-18 at the break, were made to sweat in the closing minutes as the Lions rallied to come within three points after a try for replacement scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.

The match was also marked by debatable decisions from the officials and so it proved with the last score of the game when Lukhanyo Am was adjudged to have scored.