Stormers ready for brutal battle up front against Bulls

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Stormers are bracing themselves for a brutal battle up front when they collide with the Bulls in a United Rugby Championship showdown at Loftus on Saturday, lock Marvin Orie says.



Both teams are hungry for log points as they bid to consolidate their position on the log after indifferent starts to their campaign in the European-based competition (kickoff 5.05pm)...