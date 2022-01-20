Relegation ups stakes for Madibaz in Varsity Cup
The stakes have been raised for the Madibaz in the Varsity Cup after organisers announced two teams would be relegated to the lower tier Varsity Shield this year.
The Varsity Cup tournament kicks off on February 14 and all 10 teams will be in action over the course of nine rounds, with no byes...
