Fassi expecting fast and furious Shark attack

Lions speedster can't wait to get back on the field after long break

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Exciting Sharks back division speedster Aphelele Fassi is expecting a fast and furious tempo when his team face the Lions in a United Rugby showdown in Johannesburg on Saturday.



Fassi is itching to get back on the field following a long period of inactivity after not being used when the Boks played in Australia during the Rugby Championship...