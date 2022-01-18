WP will look for ways to counter Bulls’ maul

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Finding ways to counter the Bulls’ powerful mauling game will be uppermost on the minds of Western Province’s coaches as they prepare to host the Carling Currie Cup champions in Cape Town on Wednesday.



The Bulls’ powerful maul was a key factor when they charged to an impressive win over the Pumas in their opening Currie Cup clash in wet conditions in Mbombela (Nelspruit)...