EP appoint three assistant Currie Cup coaches
Preparations for crucial series move up a gear with new signings
Three assistants have been appointed to help EP head coach Dumisani Mhani prepare the Elephants for their make-or-break Currie Cup First Division campaign which kicks off on March 26.
The experienced assistants, who have strong links to EP rugby structures, are Eric Toring (defence), Zane Bosch (forwards set pieces) and David Maidza (IT video analyst)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.