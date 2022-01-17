EP appoint three assistant Currie Cup coaches

Preparations for crucial series move up a gear with new signings

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Three assistants have been appointed to help EP head coach Dumisani Mhani prepare the Elephants for their make-or-break Currie Cup First Division campaign which kicks off on March 26.



The experienced assistants, who have strong links to EP rugby structures, are Eric Toring (defence), Zane Bosch (forwards set pieces) and David Maidza (IT video analyst)...