Bulls looking forward to WP clash, says Hendricks

Blockbuster clash on cards

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Elements of the Bulls’ game plan must be fine-tuned before they collide with Western Province in a blockbuster Carling Currie Cup clash in Cape Town on Wednesday, captain Cornal Hendricks says.



Though the Bulls emerged with a 33-19 bonus points win over the Pumas in Mbombela (Nelspruit) in their opening match, Hendricks knows a bigger challenge awaits his side at the Cape Town Stadium...