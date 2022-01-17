Bulls looking forward to WP clash, says Hendricks
Blockbuster clash on cards
Elements of the Bulls’ game plan must be fine-tuned before they collide with Western Province in a blockbuster Carling Currie Cup clash in Cape Town on Wednesday, captain Cornal Hendricks says.
Though the Bulls emerged with a 33-19 bonus points win over the Pumas in Mbombela (Nelspruit) in their opening match, Hendricks knows a bigger challenge awaits his side at the Cape Town Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.