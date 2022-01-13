WP expected to embrace attacking mindset in Currie Cup

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Western Province will attempt to find a balance between an expansive brand and a conservative kicking style when they begin their bid for Carling Currie Cup glory against the Lions in Cape Town on Saturday, assistant coach Nazeem Adams said.



It is expected that WP will try to imitate the style of rugby played by the Stormers under their head coach John Dobson in the United Rugby Championship (URC)...