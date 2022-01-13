Pumas tough nut to crack at home

Bulls coach Gert Smal expects fierce battle with Mbombela side

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Playing the Pumas on their home turf at the Mbombela Stadium on Friday will be a tough opening assignment for reigning Carling Currie Cup champions the Bulls, coach Gert Smal said.



The Pumas always lift their game when the Bulls come to town, and the Loftus outfit know they must be at the top of their game if they want to begin their title defence with a win (kickoff 7pm)...