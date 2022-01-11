EP set to start Currie Cup against Falcons in Gqeberha

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants are set to kick off their eagerly awaited Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby campaign with a home match against a tenacious Falcons outfit in Gqeberha on March 26.



A provisional fixture list shows that EP have home games against the Falcons, Zimbabwe, Griffons and Border...