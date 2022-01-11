Blitzboks will keep foot on pedal in Spain, says Visser

Sevens team expected to build on fine start to season

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After back-to-back tournament wins in Dubai, the Blitzboks will keep their foot on the pedal when the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series resumes in Malaga from January 21 to 23, forward Impi Visser says.



Visser said the break had not robbed the squad of momentum and he expected the Blitzboks to continue their fine start to the season...