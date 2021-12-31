Springboks return to tame Lions and stay top of rugby's pile in 2021

SA's long-awaited return to international rugby saw Lions tamed and critics quietened as the world champions finished on top in 2021 after New Zealand threatened to snatch their number one ranking.

The outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in a dismal 2020 season but near-normal service resumed as the southern hemisphere powers took full tours of the North and played at stadiums heaving with fans.

The pandemic continued to rumble on in the background, though, throwing a wet blanket on the British and Irish Lions tour of SA. What should have been an economy-boosting festival fuelled by legions of travelling fans was much reduced as authorities ordered closed stadiums.

Starved of rugby after the Springboks sat out 2020, home supporters could only watch on screens as the team wrapped up the series 2-1 with a 19-16 victory in Cape Town, where the 37-year-old Morne Steyn repeated his winning kick of the tour 12 years earlier. Steyn's coup de grace was one of the few highlights of a largely stodgy and ill-tempered series marred by Covid-19 cases in both camps and accusations of gamesmanship flying back and forth.

SA's bubble burst when they headed abroad, with the Springboks slumping to a three-match losing streak during the Rugby Championship and giving up their top ranking to Ian Foster's New Zealand in the process.

The All Blacks hoisted another Rugby Championship trophy in Australia with victory in their 100th Test against SA. But a week later, the Springboks snatched back the number one ranking with a thrilling 31-29 win over the New Zealanders and held onto it through the autumn internationals.

Two years out from the 2023 World Cup in France, northern hemisphere teams stood up to their southern rivals and were sent them home with bloody noses.

After a miserable Six Nations, Eddie Jones's England appeared transformed as they signed off with wins over Australia and SA. Ireland humbled the All Blacks in Dublin, while France added to the New Zealanders' pain in Paris.