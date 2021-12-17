WATCH | ‘Ban ban baby’: Here’s how Rassie Erasmus has been spending his 60-day ban

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been “living every day like a Friday” following his 60-day suspension from all rugby activities.

Erasmus is banned from all rugby-related activities for two months after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.

World Rugby found him guilty on six charges after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.