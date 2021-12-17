WATCH | ‘Ban ban baby’: Here’s how Rassie Erasmus has been spending his 60-day ban
SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been “living every day like a Friday” following his 60-day suspension from all rugby activities.
Erasmus is banned from all rugby-related activities for two months after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.
World Rugby found him guilty on six charges after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.
Over the past few weeks, he has been sharing his “every day is Friday” lifestyle, entertaining his fans with what he was been getting up to.
On Thursday, 30 days into the ban, Erasmus shared a video in which he can be seen remixing Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby “Ban ban baby”.
Always nervous when one share something people can see as inappropriate!! So just want to say thanks to all of you for taking and understanding some of the tweets in the spirit in was meant to be !! Baie dankie. Enkosi kakhulu 🇿🇦— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 16, 2021
On day 29 of the suspension, he added another tongue-in-cheek video.
“Day 29 of the 60 days. Starting to feel really positive that this was a very good decision,” Erasmus captioned the video.
“Every day is like a Friday. It’s a terrible ban, hey. Here’s to the weekend,” he said in the video.
“We’ll handle every day as a Friday because it’s a ban, and enjoy it and just work hard on our discipline and get it right.”
Day 29 of the 60 Days! Starting to feel really positive that and this was a very good decision ! pic.twitter.com/vXEijmPlAD— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 15, 2021
Erasmus also posted a video of him taking a long sip of a Castle Lite with the Xhosa caption: “Aish leBan indiza entloko,kuzobanzima. Mara kuzolunga (this ban is getting to my head. It’s hard but it’s going to be alright).”
Aish leBan indiza entloko,kuzobanzima. Mara kuzolunga!!! pic.twitter.com/EYsvWmI7Da— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 25, 2021
Coach Rennie leyi ya titimela naswona yi yimele wena.@marinosandy12 🤫 @wallabies pic.twitter.com/dTMQmqpu9v— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 25, 2021
I will probably miss ✈️ the most in the next 2 months @jacnienaber ? I know 🎯 = Rassie (lots of free time sorry) pic.twitter.com/sycvFUnIW2— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 8, 2021
