LISTEN | Mzwandile Stick speaking on ‘toughest rugby season’

17 December 2021
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick
Image: GALLO IMAGES

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Springbok backline coach Mzwandile Stick who tells us about what he describes as “the toughest rugby season”. 

