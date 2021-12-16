Time for Bulls to refresh over Christmas, says White

Players need a break after tough year, loss to Sharks

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Though he is miserly when it comes to giving away log points, Bulls coach Jake White has shown he is no scrooge when it comes to allowing his players downtime to enjoy some festive Christmas cheer.



Reeling from a 30-16 defeat against the Sharks in their final United Rugby Championship clash of 2021, White says a month’s break will allow his squad to refresh mentally after a tough year...