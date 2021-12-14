Gqeberha could miss out on hosting Bok Test in 2022

Games against All Blacks, Wales likely to be played in Gauteng, Mpumalanga

After hosting two Tests against Argentina behind closed doors in 2021, it looks as though Gqeberha will be left out in the cold when the Springboks play Tests against the All Blacks and Wales on home soil in 2022.



There is speculation the two Bok Rugby Championship Tests against New Zealand will be played at the Mbombela Stadium (August 13) and Ellis Park (August 6)...