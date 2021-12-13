SA’s lower league unions ganged up against EP
Province losing out on R7m in extra funding
SA’s lower league unions ganged up against EP in a dog-eat-dog SA Rugby general council meeting to leave the home of black rugby without a prized berth in the lucrative Currie Cup Premier Division next season.
It has emerged that only Premier Division sides the Bulls, Lions and Sharks voted in favour of EP’s ambitious proposal to sit at the top table of SA rugby...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.