SA’s lower league unions ganged up against EP

Province losing out on R7m in extra funding

George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
13 December 2021

SA’s lower league unions ganged up against EP in a dog-eat-dog SA Rugby general council meeting to leave the home of black rugby without a prized berth in the lucrative Currie Cup Premier Division next season.

It has emerged that only Premier Division sides the Bulls, Lions and Sharks voted in favour of EP’s ambitious proposal to sit at the top table of SA rugby...

