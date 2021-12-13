Blitzboks face double British threat in Spain

Fierce battle for supremacy expected in Pool A when World Rugby Sevens Series resumes

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The all-conquering Blitzboks are facing a double British threat when the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series resumes after a Christmas break in the Spanish city of Malaga from January 21 to 23.



England, Scotland and Fiji lie in wait for the reigning World Series champions and a fierce battle for supremacy is expected in Pool A...