Blitzboks face double British threat in Spain
Fierce battle for supremacy expected in Pool A when World Rugby Sevens Series resumes
The all-conquering Blitzboks are facing a double British threat when the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series resumes after a Christmas break in the Spanish city of Malaga from January 21 to 23.
England, Scotland and Fiji lie in wait for the reigning World Series champions and a fierce battle for supremacy is expected in Pool A...
