THE WORST OF TIMES
Nyakane’s move reaffirms SA sport’s vulnerability to big bucks
Bok prop’s move to France highlights SA sport’s tenuous grasp of professionalism and inability to hold on to talent
Naturally endowed athletes have refined talents and revel in terrain and weather that are a godsend. That has long made SA the envy of many.
Managing and nurturing talent, however, has proved a less fruitful and more fraught exercise, given the disparate backgrounds of those sat around the boardroom table after the country emerged from isolation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.