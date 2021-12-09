Pollard adds to Tigers’ biltong and boerewors flavour
Flyhalf to join Premiership leaders before 2022-23 season
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard’s decision to join leading English Premiership club Leicester Tigers has added to the team’s already strong biltong and boerewors SA flavour.
Pollard will join the Premiership leaders before the 2022-23 season as a replacement for George Ford, who is moving up the road to Sale Sharks...
