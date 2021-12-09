EP chasing promotion votes

Step up to Currie Cup Premier Division is prize at stake during SA Rugby meeting on Friday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Frantic last-minute canvassing is being conducted by anxious officials behind the scenes to ensure EP Rugby secure enough votes to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division when SA Rugby bosses meet on Friday.



EP will be represented at the high-stakes meeting by acting president Maasdorp Cannon and acting deputy president George Malgas, who will make a case for the Elephants to play at the top level...