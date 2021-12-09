EP chasing promotion votes
Step up to Currie Cup Premier Division is prize at stake during SA Rugby meeting on Friday
Frantic last-minute canvassing is being conducted by anxious officials behind the scenes to ensure EP Rugby secure enough votes to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division when SA Rugby bosses meet on Friday.
EP will be represented at the high-stakes meeting by acting president Maasdorp Cannon and acting deputy president George Malgas, who will make a case for the Elephants to play at the top level...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.