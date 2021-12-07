Mental toughness helped Lions maul Stormers

Physical defence pushed team to victory in scrappy URC clash, says coach

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Mental toughness and a willingness to put their bodies on the line helped propel the Lions to a 37-19 win over the Stormers in a scrappy United Rugby Championship clash, coach Ivan van Rooyen said.



The Stormers went into the match as favourites at the Cape Town Stadium, but were undone by a fired-up Lions outfit and a high error rate...