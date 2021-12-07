EP Elephants name Currie Cup training squad

One of Mhani’s next tasks to find new captain

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



With a potential return to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division just more than four weeks away, new EP Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani has hit the ground running and wasted no time in naming a provisional 32-man training squad.



A decision on whether EP will play in the top tier Premier Division or lower tier First Division will be made on Friday when SA Rugby bosses meet...