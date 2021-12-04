Former Springbok assistant Gert Smal appointed Bulls Currie Cup coach

The Bulls have announced the arrival of former Springbok assistant Gert Smal as their Currie Cup head coach.

With the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Currie Cup expected to overlap next year, the Bulls roped in the highly respected Smal to mastermind their title defence.

“We are excited to have a coach of Gert Smal’s calibre joining our ranks as the head coach of the Bulls’ Currie Cup team,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“The competition remains the premier [competition] domestically. It has, therefore, been important for us to bring in somebody with vast coaching experience and an understanding of the game to complement the vision of this union.

“We are focused and working hard on ensuring that our Currie Cup campaign and planning is on track. We have now won it twice in a row, and we have won the most out of any union. So, we take it very seriously.

“We are working hard so that whatever date we are given for it to start, or whatever other competition we’re in, we take it very seriously. We’re not going to allow the chance to win three Currie Cups in a row to be taken for granted.”

The 59-year-old was White’s assistant when the Springboks won the 2007 World Cup in France.

Smal also held the role of assistant coach for Ireland from 2008 until 2013 before assuming a position as director of rugby at Western Province.

Most recently, he has been coaching at Japanese club Toyota Verblitz as their forwards coach.

“It is an honour for me to be given this opportunity to coach at one of the top unions in SA and also in a competition of such prestige as the Currie Cup,” Smal said.

“The Bulls are in a good space at the moment as the winners of the Currie Cup for two seasons in a row.

“Our aim will be to continue flying the union’s flag high and cementing our position as the most competitive side in SA rugby. I look forward to the journey ahead with this ambitious side.”