EP Rugby is sleeping giant that must awaken, says Mhani
Integral part of plan is to work closely with club and school coaches
EP Rugby is a powerful sleeping giant that must awaken if it wants to fulfil its potential in a possible return to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division in January, new Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.
The former Border Bulldogs coach has taken over from former Springbok mentor Peter de Villiers who left to enter the political arena...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.