EP Rugby is sleeping giant that must awaken, says Mhani

Integral part of plan is to work closely with club and school coaches

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP Rugby is a powerful sleeping giant that must awaken if it wants to fulfil its potential in a possible return to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division in January, new Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.



The former Border Bulldogs coach has taken over from former Springbok mentor Peter de Villiers who left to enter the political arena...