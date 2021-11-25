Lions on lookout for Cardiff’s weak spots

Doing research on opposition vital, says coach Van der Berg

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Finding chinks in Cardiff’s armour and exploiting them to the full will be a recipe for success for the Lions at Emirates Airline Park on Sunday, forwards coach Albert van der Berg says.



The Lions are planning to roar in front of their home fans after an indifferent start to their United Rugby campaign which has seen them win only one of their opening four games...