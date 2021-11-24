Two-week break a blessing for Chippa, Lentjies says

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United’s caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies has been using the two-week break to fine-tune aspects of his team’s game.



Lenjties was thrown in the deep end a week ago when he was given the task to head the Gqeberha side just five days before their crucial league fixture against Baroka after the suspension of head coach Gavin Hunt...