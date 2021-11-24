Sharks need more fireworks on attack, says coach

Sean Everitt admits players a bit rusty after not playing for five weeks

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Providing more fireworks on attack will be the focus for the Sharks in the build-up to their United Rugby Championship clash against the Welsh outfit, the Scarlets, in Durban on Saturday, coach Sean Everitt says.



After recording a solitary win on a four-match European tour, Everitt wants his team to make home ground advantage count against a hard-running Scarlets outfit at Kings Park...