Ex Kings star Cloete in Munster squad to face Bulls
Pretoria team set to host first United Rugby Championship match
East London-born former Southern Kings loose forward Chris Cloete has been named in the Munster squad to face the Bulls in what will be a historic clash at Loftus on Saturday.
It will be the first time that the Bulls will host a match in the United Rugby Championship and a fierce contest is on the cards (kickoff 7.45pm)...
