Ex Kings star Cloete in Munster squad to face Bulls

Pretoria team set to host first United Rugby Championship match

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



East London-born former Southern Kings loose forward Chris Cloete has been named in the Munster squad to face the Bulls in what will be a historic clash at Loftus on Saturday.



It will be the first time that the Bulls will host a match in the United Rugby Championship and a fierce contest is on the cards (kickoff 7.45pm)...