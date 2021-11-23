EP eyeing shock return to top-tier Currie Cup
Rugby bosses in favour of catapulting Elephants to Premier Division
In a shock move, SA Rugby bosses are believed to be in favour of catapulting EP’s Elephants into the top flight Currie Cup Premier Division, which kicks off on January 15.
EP’s acting president, Maasdorp Cannon, says his executive has discussed this possibility and is in favour of playing at the top level...
