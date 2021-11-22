It was a mixed bag of results for Boks, says De Jager
Towering forward reflects on season’s challenges and triumphs
Though a mixed bag of results was produced in 2021 it remained a good year for the Springboks who learnt valuable lessons during a gruelling 13-match campaign, lock Lood de Jager said.
The towering forward was in a reflective mood when he looked back on his team’s season after they slipped to a last-gasp defeat against England at Twickenham on Saturday...
