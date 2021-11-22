Rugby

It was a mixed bag of results for Boks, says De Jager

Towering forward reflects on season’s challenges and triumphs

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
22 November 2021

Though a mixed bag of results was produced in 2021 it remained a good year for the Springboks who learnt valuable lessons during a gruelling 13-match campaign, lock Lood de Jager said.

The towering forward was in a reflective mood when he looked back on his team’s season after they slipped to a last-gasp defeat against England at Twickenham on Saturday...

