Boks will work on ‘improving skill sets in wide channels’

De Allende says SA team to take lessons ‘from what England did on field

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Adapting to law changes and improving skills sets in the wider channels will be crucial for the Springboks when they regroup in June ahead of a Test series against Wales in July, centre Damian de Allende says.



After a last-minute defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday, De Allende said the Boks had to regroup and look to the future and the 2023 World Cup in France...