Boks will work on ‘improving skill sets in wide channels’
De Allende says SA team to take lessons ‘from what England did on field
Adapting to law changes and improving skills sets in the wider channels will be crucial for the Springboks when they regroup in June ahead of a Test series against Wales in July, centre Damian de Allende says.
After a last-minute defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday, De Allende said the Boks had to regroup and look to the future and the 2023 World Cup in France...
