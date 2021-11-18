Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi released from Springbok camp

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has confirmed that winger Sbu Nkosi and utility back Aphelele Fassi have been released from the touring squad to join the Sharks for the resumption of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Nkosi and Fassi were members of the Springbok squad throughout the international season but it was decided to release them back to their club as they will not be involved in Saturday’s season-ending Test against England at Twickenham.

“We completed the bulk of on our on-field preparations on Wednesday and our only remaining training session is our captain's run on Friday, so it made sense to release Sbu and Aphelele to the Sharks,” explained Nienaber.

“With our squad already selected for Saturday’s Test against England and all positions covered in terms of depth within the touring squad should there be any last-minute withdrawals, we thought it would be beneficial for these players to get back into fold with the Sharks who are preparing for their Vodacom United Rugby Championship match against the Scarlets next weekend.”

Fassi made his Test debut against Georgia in July and earned his second Test cap against Argentina in the Rugby Championship where he scored a try in each of those matches.

Nkosi, who boasts 16 Test caps, proved to be a key member of the team during the Rugby Championship where he faced Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

SA teams in the URC return to action next week with the Stormers hosting Parma in Cape Town, the Sharks taking on the Scarlets in Durban, Munster visiting the Bulls in Pretoria and Lions welcoming Cardiff in Johannesburg.