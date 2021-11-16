England's Farrell and George to miss SA game through injury

Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George will miss England's final autumn Test against South Africa on Saturday due to injuries sustained in last weekend's 32-15 win over Australia, the Rugby Football Union said.

Farrell suffered an ankle injury that forced him off in the second half, while George hurt his knee and did not take the field after halftime.

Gloucester duo Harry Elrington, an uncapped prop, and hooker Jack Singleton were added to the squad on Monday while prop Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day Covid isolation period.

Squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 4 caps) Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 35 caps) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 3 caps) Harry Elrington (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 25 caps) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 50 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 89 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 73 caps) George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 1 cap) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 46 caps) Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap) Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Max Malins (Saracens, 9 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 6 caps) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 68 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 1 cap) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 4 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 45 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 111 caps) - Reuters