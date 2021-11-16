Boks turn to Pollard to torment England
SA pin hopes on aerial attack in final game of UK tour
Flyhalf Handré Pollard’s punishing boot will a key weapon in the Springboks’ arsenal of heavy artillery when they attempt to bomb England into submission with an expected aerial barrage in London on Saturday.
Pollard, who played a key role in the Boks’ win over England at the 2019 World Cup final, will be looking to torment his opponents again at Twickenham (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.