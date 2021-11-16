Boks turn to Pollard to torment England

SA pin hopes on aerial attack in final game of UK tour

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Flyhalf Handré Pollard’s punishing boot will a key weapon in the Springboks’ arsenal of heavy artillery when they attempt to bomb England into submission with an expected aerial barrage in London on Saturday.



Pollard, who played a key role in the Boks’ win over England at the 2019 World Cup final, will be looking to torment his opponents again at Twickenham (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...