Boks must prepare well for England battle, says coach

Playing in northern hemisphere giving players valuable experience ahead of 2023 World Cup in France

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Springboks must do everything in their power to prepare well for a brutal battle against arch-rivals England in front of a sell-out 82,000 crowd at Twickenham, coach Jacques Nienaber says.



Victories over Wales and Scotland have given the Boks an opportunity of clinching a Grand Slam if they can withstand a furious English onslaught on Saturday (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...