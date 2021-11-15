Boks must prepare well for England battle, says coach
Playing in northern hemisphere giving players valuable experience ahead of 2023 World Cup in France
The Springboks must do everything in their power to prepare well for a brutal battle against arch-rivals England in front of a sell-out 82,000 crowd at Twickenham, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
Victories over Wales and Scotland have given the Boks an opportunity of clinching a Grand Slam if they can withstand a furious English onslaught on Saturday (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.