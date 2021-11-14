Two-try rocket man Mapimpi blasts Boks into orbit

Two-try rocket man Makazole Mapimpi said he loved the feeling of having the ball in his hands out wide after his jet feet blasted the Springboks into orbit with a high-octane 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

The former Border Bulldogs and Southern Kings try machine extinguished any hopes the Scots had of toppling the world champions in front of almost 70,000 expectant home fans in Edinburgh.

Thanks to his brace of five pointers, the dynamic Tsholomnqa-born winger took his tally of Test tries to an impressive haul of 19 in only 24 appearances.

“It is a good feeling for me to have the ball in my hand and if there is an opportunity I can finish,” Mapimpi said.

“Also it is my job to finish.

“Now we are looking ahead and looking forward to getting a lot of strikes as a team.

“We try to analyse teams, so we can take a channel or whatever we get.

“I don’t think the second half was easy for us.

“We had a clear message from the coaches (at halftime) about what we can do better.

“This was about where we can fix our mistakes, and I think we did that.

“There were a lot of mistakes in the first half, but we had a good message from the coaches for the second half and that is where we did our job.”

Mapimpi said the Bok were always looking to create scoring opportunities out wide.

“We are always trying to do that, and you will have seen that if watched us at the World Cup.

“The Boks are try to execute their game plan, so we can get a lot of ball.

“Then we can take it wide and use the opportunity.”

Delighted Bok coach Jacques Nienaber described Mapimpi as an outstanding player.

“Once again Makazole scored two brilliant tries,” he said.

“He scores tries against every team that he plays against.

“Makazole also does a lot of work off the field.

“He works hard on his game and to improve his skills set.”

Nienaber said the two groups of front rows performed their task of laying a victory platform.

After the starting front row of Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche had done their job, the good work was carried on by Vincent Koch, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx.

“We are fortunate to have two quality front rows who work in tandem and the guys that started laid the foundation, which the replacements built on nicely when they took the field,” Nienaber said.

“In the build-up to the match we said as a team that everyone thinks Scotland is a great attacking team, but they’ve actually been the best defensive team in the northern hemisphere in 2020 and 2021.

“They conceded the least points in the Six Nations and the Autumn Internationals.

“So we always knew it was going to be tough to break them down.

“In the first few minutes of the match we had all the territory and possession, but we knew that if we keep on knocking it will consume energy and we hoped to get a few opportunities at the back end of the match, and it turned out that way.”

Disappointed Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said his team’s lineouts and scrums had been a weak point which the Boks had exploited.

“We knew we faced a massive set piece challenge,” he said.

“The Springboks are among the best in the world at lineouts and scrums, and we struggled in those areas.

"“Having said that, our maul defence was very good, and we did well to hold out so well against a team that has scored a lot of maul tries, not just this year but over several seasons.

“We play against SA in two years time, in the World Cup, and we need to be better then for this experience.

“We need to learn from the opposition, and SA are world champions for a reason.”

