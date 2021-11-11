Starting Bok front row will empty tank, says Ox

Squad expect ‘different’ battle against formidable Scottish pack, compared to Wales challenge

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Springbok starting front row will empty the tank to make sure their job is done before the bomb squad replacements enter the fray against Scotland on Saturday, prop Ox Nche says.



The burly front rower says a colossal challenge awaits the Bok forwards when they face a formidable Scottish pack at Murrayfield (kickoff 3pm SA time)...