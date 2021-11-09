Boks need collective effort to tame Scots, Davids says

Another tough weekend looms for SA in front of passionate opposition fans

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A collective effort from inspirational skipper Siya Kolisi and his battle-hardened Springboks is needed to tame Scotland in front of 67,000 fervent fans at Murrayfield on Saturday, assistant coach Deon Davids says.



Both teams start this eagerly awaited Autumn Nations Series showdown on the backs of wins at the weekend and a titanic duel is expected...