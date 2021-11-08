Townsend happy with Scots win over Australia, if not performance

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend acknowledged the performance did not hit the levels he expected but the 15-13 victory over Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday is another step forward for his side.

Scotland scored two tries to one in a tight tussle and sealed victory on the back of a Finn Russell penalty with 10 minutes to go as they won the forward battle against an Australian team that struggled to get out of first gear.

“It was a weird first half, both teams looked to play but weren’t accurate,” Townsend told reporters.

“There wasn’t a flow to the game for both teams and we were frustrated at halftime, even though we were ahead (7-3) on the scoreboard.

“The character of the team, as opposed to the performance, were the real pleasing things today. We found a way to win in the end.”

Townsend believes his side’s ability to grind out the victory is a further sign of their growing maturity.

“There has been a calmness about the group for the last two weeks and that is because of players who have evolved over the last few years into leaders, as well as the togetherness of the group and the trust they have in how we want to play.

“I think calmness also comes from belief and we have had some big performances in the last (nine months)...”

Next up for Scotland is the visit of world champions SA on Saturday, and Townsend admits his side will have to step up to another level.

“There will be a number of aspects we will have to improve in terms of where we set our own standards. But I put that down to rustiness as a team, which is sometimes difficult to transfer from training into a Test.”

Meanwhile, Australia coach Dave Rennie refused to criticise French referee Romain Poite after a controversial disallowed try to a yellow card for prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Captain Michael Hooper thought he had crossed for a first half try, but it was chalked off by Poite and Television Match Official Marius Jonker as Alaalatoa was adjudged to have connected with the face of Scotland defender Matt Fagerson as he cleared out a ruck in the build-up to the score.

Alaalatoa, who would later concede a penalty at the scrum that led to Scotland’s winning three points from flyhalf Finn Russell 10 minutes from time, was sent to the sin-bin.

“I don't want to have a crack at referees, but that was a pretty tough decision I thought,” Rennie told reporters.

“It was a tough game because we just struggled to get things going. We got penalised quite a bit when we thought we had them under pressure.

“We struggled to get our game going. There were a handful of decisions that we made and that the referee made that shaped the last 20 minutes.

“But we have to take it on the chin and make sure we are more accurate.”

It is a third loss in a row for Australia against the Scots, and ends their five-match winning run with England looming large at Twickenham next Saturday.

Rennie admits his team will have to show improvement against Eddie Jones' side.

“We didn’t play anywhere near as well as we would like to, but we know that,” he said. “I thought we defended really well and created multiple turnovers. We’ve got more in us.” — Reuters