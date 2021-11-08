Old hands kept Boks cool in pressure cooker, says Mbonambi

Vermeulen, Steyn hailed for role in win over Wales

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



It was the experience of old hands Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn that helped to keep the Springboks cool during a pressure cooker 23-18 win over Wales, prop Bongi Mbonambi said.



The Boks left it late to get their three-match UK tour off to a winning start when they beat Wales 23-18 in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff...