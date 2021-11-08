Old hands kept Boks cool in pressure cooker, says Mbonambi
Vermeulen, Steyn hailed for role in win over Wales
It was the experience of old hands Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn that helped to keep the Springboks cool during a pressure cooker 23-18 win over Wales, prop Bongi Mbonambi said.
The Boks left it late to get their three-match UK tour off to a winning start when they beat Wales 23-18 in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff...
