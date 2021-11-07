Bok hero Steyn fires warning to Scotland
Evergreen 34-year-old puts in inspirational display in Cardiff
Springbok hero Frans Steyn fired a warning to Scotland saying the Springboks want to get better after his howitzer boot and all-round play propelled the men in a green and gold to a compelling 23-18 win over Wales.
The evergreen 34-year-old behemoth earned the man of the match award thanks to an inspirational display when he came on off the bench after an injury to fullback Damian Willemse on Saturday...
