Springboks come from behind to beat Wales 23-18

SA mauled their way over for a late try to snatch a narrow 23-18 victory over Wales at a rain soaked Principality Stadium on Saturday and begin their Autumn international tour on a winning note.

Malcolm Marx scored the only try of the match with seven minutes remaining as the World Cup holders came from behind to take the lead for the first time in the test and win in Cardiff for the first time since 2013.

They were 18-15 behind after the two teams had traded penalties throughout a bruising contest with Dan Biggar kicking six out of six for his side.

Handre Pollard put over four penalties for South Africa, with a long range contribution from his own half by Frans Steyn and an additional three points on the final whistle for Elton Jantjies. - Reuters