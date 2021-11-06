Bok captain Kolisi: 'It has been a year with ups and downs'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has stopped well short of hanging the success or failure of their international season on what transpires on their end-of-year tour to the UK.

The Springboks kick off their tour in the Principality Stadium against Wales on Saturday hoping to still be buoyed by their win over the All Blacks at the back end of the Rugby Championship.

That, however, was preceded by consecutive defeats to the Wallabies and a loss to the All Blacks, but they did win their long-awaited Test series against the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in August.

“It has been a year with ups and downs,” conceded Kolisi. “We take confidence from our last game but we know this is a different challenge. We are really focused on this one game against Wales because they need all our attention.”

Wales certainly will. They are the Six Nations champions and have beaten the Boks on their last four visits to Cardiff. They also beat the Boks in Washington in Rassie Erasmus' first game in charge in 2018 but, significantly, they lost the one that mattered in the semifinal of the Rugby World Cup the year after.

Kolisi stressed the importance of starting this tour, which also has stops in Edinburgh and London, on a sound footing.

“We want to build momentum going forward as a team and make sure we finish the year strong. This is an important tour for us but this game is probably our most important,” he said.

Wales' recent record in the Principality Stadium against the Springboks has made them many pundits' favourites. Their virtues are also recognised in the Bok camp.

“They will probably be the favourites on their home ground. They are tough to play here. The conditions are tough,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

He said if the Boks want to meet success against a team with a similar playing style they have to capitalise on their opportunities. “We must convert our opportunities. We must be able to bury them.”