‘It’s going to be tough’

Wounded Welsh won’t be a walkover in Cardiff, says Bok prop Nyakane

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



It will be personal when the Springboks lock horns with bitter rivals Wales in a blockbuster showdown in Cardiff on Saturday, prop Trevor Nyakane says.



There has been speculation some of the Welsh players, who were on the losing side for the British & Irish Lions in SA earlier in 2021, might have revenge on their minds (kickoff 7.30pm SA time)...