Boks plan physical dominance over Wales, says Kriel

If the Springboks manage to assert physical dominance over Wales the rest will sort itself out in Cardiff on Saturday, wing Jesse Kriel said.

Kriel is one of three newcomers in a revamped Boks backline hoping to propel the team to a winning start in a tough three-match UK tour.

Apart from Kriel on the wing, the versatile Damian Willemse starts at fullback in the place of Willie le Roux and Herschel Jantjies comes in for the injured Faf de Klerk.

After the Welsh showdown at the Principality Stadium, SA face Scotland in Edinburgh and England in London.

Previewing the Cardiff battle, Kriel said: “It is more about us focusing on ourselves and doing things the way we want to, like dominating the physical part of things and the rest will sort itself out.

“It is a case of focusing on what we do well and forcing that on other teams.”

Kriel, who has played in two Tests where the Boks were beaten in Cardiff, said it was not possible to always completely predict the opposition’s game plan.

“Both were close Tests,” he said.

“Wales had a different coaching staff back then.

“They had a simple game plan that they executed very well and I think we did not handle it as well as we should have in those two games.

“But it is something we are aware of and something that we have worked on.

“I think we have come a long way as a team.

“So I think we are also able to do that to teams now, so we will be focusing on that at the weekend.

“Everyone does their analysis and they watch games.

“We have always got an idea of what a team is going to be doing and what their DNA is.

“There is always that 20 or 25% of [what] you do not know that they are going to bring.”

Kriel said he had full confidence in the new faces in the Bok backline.

“I have confidence in every player in this team,” he said.

“We have an unbelievable squad.

“The guys have been working hard and they are all highly capable.

“Damian Willemse is a special player and we all know what he can do and Herschel Jantjies as well.

“They have unbelievable skillsets and are also raring at the bit to get out there and show what they can do.

“They want to show how talented they are and what they can contribute to the Springboks.

“It is nice for guys to get a start and some of the guys have been coming off the bench.

“So it’s nice to get a different role this weekend and show how they can contribute to the team.

“Our backline coach, Mzwandile Stick, has been doing a great job with all the outside backs.

“Aerial skills are something that we work hard at every day.

“I obviously enjoy playing my rugby at centre, but I love it just as much playing on the wing,” Kriel said.

