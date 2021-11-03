Lion-tamer Steyn to keep playing for South Africa's Bulls

Morne Steyn, who kicked South Africa to success in two separate series against the British & Lions, has extended his contract at Currie Cup champions the Bulls.

The 37-year-old flyhalf signed an extension to his contract until mid-2023, the Bulls said after last month announcing his retirement from international rugby after 68 Springbok caps.

Steyn began his career at the Pretoria-based Bulls in 2003 and spent a decade there before moving to Stade Francais in Paris. He returned to Pretoria last year.

"Following his international retirement, he has indicated his hunger to contribute and get as much game time in the Bulls jersey as possible. We are also thrilled that we will be utilising his skills as well as his leadership until June 2023," said Bulls coach Jake White.

Steyn kicked a 50 metre penalty to edge the Springboks past the touring Lions in 2009 and repeated the feat in August on his return to the South Africa side for the first time in five years.

He came on as substitute in the decisive third test in Cape Town and kicked two late penalties to help the world champions win the game and the series. - Reuters