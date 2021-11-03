Big decisions await Bok game drivers, warns Willemse

Players ready to apply pressure as they face wounded Wales in Cardiff

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Big decisions under pressure are awaiting the Springbok game drivers as they prepare to face a wounded Welsh team in Cardiff on Saturday, fullback Damian Willemse warned.



The Boks have named a revamped side for the opening game of their UK tour, with Willemse taking over from Willie le Roux in the No 15 jersey...