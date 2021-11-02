Healthy rivalry among loose trio good for Boks, says Kwagga
After facing Wales, team has tough assignments against Scotland and England
Fierce competition among the loose forwards is breeding healthy rivalry for starting berths in the Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, Kwagga Smith says.
After beating the All Blacks in their final match in the Rugby Championship, the Boks are determined to hit the ground running at the Principality Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.