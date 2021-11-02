Healthy rivalry among loose trio good for Boks, says Kwagga

After facing Wales, team has tough assignments against Scotland and England

Fierce competition among the loose forwards is breeding healthy rivalry for starting berths in the Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, Kwagga Smith says.



After beating the All Blacks in their final match in the Rugby Championship, the Boks are determined to hit the ground running at the Principality Stadium...