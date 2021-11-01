Having Rassie back in box will boost Boks, Davids says
Having Rassie Erasmus back in the coaching box will give the Springboks a huge boost when they take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, assistant coach Deon Davids said.
The Boks are expecting a tough battle against a Welsh side who are hurting after being thumped 54-16 by New Zealand in front of 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.